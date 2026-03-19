 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankings_260319.jpg
Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankings_260319.jpg
Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL would address Troy Aikman’s work for the Dolphins “at the appropriate time”

  
Published March 19, 2026 11:36 AM

Troy Aikman’s apparent one-off consulting role with the Dolphins has resulted in Aikman recently saying he plans to continue working for the Dolphins “in some capacity.”

That could create an issue for Aikman, ESPN, and the NFL.

In an email to PFT, a league spokesperson said the NFL “would address this at the appropriate time.”

Aikman’s specific role would likely be a factor. But if he’s doing anything as a paid employee or consultant, the league should be concerned. Although the guardrails for Fox broadcaster/Raiders minority owner Tom Brady have softened, he still can’t attend practices or enter the facilities of the other 31 teams.

Will Aikman have similar restrictions?

If he’s on the Miami payroll, he’ll have an obligation to the Dolphins. He’ll be able to gather and to share all sorts of information that he acquires as he travels from stadium to stadium, week in and week out.

For starters, the league needs to know more about what Aikman will be doing. He said he’ll continue “in some capacity.” In what capacity?

It’s a relevant question — especially since the Brady Rules, as potentially adapted to Aikman, could spark an effort by more teams to hire broadcasters as consultants or employees. With the Raiders and Dolphins doing it, the teams that aren’t are already at a disadvantage.