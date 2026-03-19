NFL would address Troy Aikman’s work for the Dolphins “at the appropriate time”

Troy Aikman’s apparent one-off consulting role with the Dolphins has resulted in Aikman recently saying he plans to continue working for the Dolphins “in some capacity.”

That could create an issue for Aikman, ESPN, and the NFL.

In an email to PFT, a league spokesperson said the NFL “would address this at the appropriate time.”

Aikman’s specific role would likely be a factor. But if he’s doing anything as a paid employee or consultant, the league should be concerned. Although the guardrails for Fox broadcaster/Raiders minority owner Tom Brady have softened, he still can’t attend practices or enter the facilities of the other 31 teams.

Will Aikman have similar restrictions?

If he’s on the Miami payroll, he’ll have an obligation to the Dolphins. He’ll be able to gather and to share all sorts of information that he acquires as he travels from stadium to stadium, week in and week out.

For starters, the league needs to know more about what Aikman will be doing. He said he’ll continue “in some capacity.” In what capacity?

It’s a relevant question — especially since the Brady Rules, as potentially adapted to Aikman, could spark an effort by more teams to hire broadcasters as consultants or employees. With the Raiders and Dolphins doing it, the teams that aren’t are already at a disadvantage.