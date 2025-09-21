Nick Bosa questionable to return with knee injury

The 49ers have an injury concern with one of their best players.

Nick Bosa is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a knee injury.

Bosa had to enter the medical tent late in the first quarter after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury. Bosa was shown on the Fox broadcast on his back being tended to by trainers before going to the tent for further examination. Fox also showed that Bosa gave someone behind the bench a thumbs down before going into the tent.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted that Bosa was trying to test his leg on the sideline after leaving the medical tent.

Bosa recorded a sack in each of the 49ers’ first two games this season.

The Cardinals have a 3-0 lead after Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Ryland missed a 57-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter.