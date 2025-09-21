 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Nick Bosa questionable to return with knee injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:09 PM

The 49ers have an injury concern with one of their best players.

Nick Bosa is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a knee injury.

Bosa had to enter the medical tent late in the first quarter after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury. Bosa was shown on the Fox broadcast on his back being tended to by trainers before going to the tent for further examination. Fox also showed that Bosa gave someone behind the bench a thumbs down before going into the tent.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted that Bosa was trying to test his leg on the sideline after leaving the medical tent.

Bosa recorded a sack in each of the 49ers’ first two games this season.

The Cardinals have a 3-0 lead after Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Ryland missed a 57-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter.