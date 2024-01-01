Nick Mullens replaces Jaren Hall at QB to start second half

The Vikings have made another quarterback switch.

Nick Mullens has entered the game for Minnesota at the start of the third quarter after starting quarterback Jaren Hall was ineffective in the first half.

Hall was 5-of-10 for 67 yards with an interception and a lost fumble, as the Vikings trailed 23-3 at halftime. Each of Hall’s turnovers led to Packers touchdowns.

“We know Nick’s shown an ability to move the team,” head coach Kevin O’Connell told NBC’s Melissa Stark as he was coming out of the tunnel at halftime.

Mullens had thrown six interceptions in the last two games, which is why he was replaced by Hall entering the week.

It’s been a struggle for the Vikings to find consistent production from the quarterback position since Kirk Cousins went down with a torn Achilles back in October. We’ll see if the Mullens can lead the Vikings to a comeback victory on Sunday night.