Nick Saban will join ESPN’s College GameDay

One of the greatest college coaches of all times closed one door last month. He has now opened a new one.

As widely expected, Nick Saban has joined ESPN.

Saban primarily will work on the set of ESPN College GameDay. He will also be part of the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage.

Some have speculated that Lee Corso will retire and Saban will replace him. However, the post from ESPN P.R. lists Corso as an ongoing member of the broadcast crew.

Saban unexpectedly retired after 17 seasons at Alabama. He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and one before that at Louisiana State. Between those two stops, he coached the Dolphins for two years.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said that Saban is the one person he hasn’t interviewed but would like to. Given that they’re now co-workers, it likely will be happening sooner than later.