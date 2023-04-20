 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni: It’s “trending” toward the Eagles hiring Matt Patricia

  
Published April 20, 2023 11:01 AM
nbc_pft_hurtshardware_230419
April 19, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the report that Jalen Hurts no longer has hardware in his ankle, which was inserted in 2018 due to a high-ankle sprain at Alabama.

The Eagles have yet to hire Matt Patricia. But they apparently soon will.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday of the potential hiring of Patricia (via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia), “It’s trending that way . Nothing official but it’s trending that way.”

Earlier today, the Eagles announced that Patricia had been hired, before deleting the message.

So what of the past issues between Patricia and cornerback Darius Slay? Via Frank, Sirianni said he has spoken with Slay about the situation. Obviously, it’s not a big issue, or Patricia wouldn’t be on the verge of being hired.

Patricia worked for well over a decade as a defensive coach with the Patriots before becoming head coach of the Lions. He was fired during his third season. After returning to the Patriots as basically a jack of all trades in 2021, he became offensive line coach and de facto offense coordinator in 2022.

It didn’t go well.

Now, Patricia will focus on the side of the ball that is more familiar to him in Philadelphia.