Nick Sirianni: Jaelan Phillips was “very disruptive” in Eagles debut

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips called getting traded to the Eagles the greatest thing that’s ever happened to him and he made General Manager Howie Roseman look smart for acquiring him in Green Bay on Monday night.

Phillips punctuated his Eagles debut by stuffing Packers running back Josh Jacobs on a fourth-and-1 with 90 seconds left in the game. The stop helped seal a 10-7 road win for his new team and it was part of an effort that head coach Nick Sirianni called “very disruptive” in his postgame press conference.

Phillips had six tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in a memorable first outing with his new team.

“He loves football. He loves working,” Sirianni said. “You can just see the way he was running around at practice, his motor is constantly, constantly running, just pushing to get better. It was a really big impact that he made tonight for his first game as an Eagle.”

In his own postgame comments, Phillips said he “just wanted to earn the respect of my teammates and the coaches and the fans and everybody.” He accomplished that on Monday night and he’ll get a chance to play in front of the home crowd for the first time against the Lions on Sunday night in Week 11.