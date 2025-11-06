Jaelan Phillips: Getting traded to Eagles is the greatest thing that’s happened in my life

Jaelan Phillips is excited to be an Eagle.

Phillips told reporters in the Eagles’ locker room today that he was already thrilled when he found out he got traded, but now that he’s had an opportunity to arrive in Philadelphia, meet his teammates, and practice as an Eagle, he can’t believe how lucky he is to have landed with the defending champions.

“I thought I was excited on Day One, but talk to me now. This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life, probably,” Phillips said. “It’s just awesome. The guys are awesome. Everybody’s been super welcoming. I love the environment, I love the vibe here. The city of Philly has given me a very warm welcome. I got about 20 times the amount of Instagram likes that I ever got on a post before, from Philly fans, so shout out to them. It’s been great so far, getting out there practicing. I love the weather here, I love the locker room. Everything’s awesome.”

Phillips has played his entire NFL career for the Dolphins, who drafted him in the first round in 2021. It didn’t take him long to conclude that his second NFL team is an upgrade.