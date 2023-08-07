 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoGP of Great Britain - Race
Aleix Espargaro scores first 2023 MotoGP win in the British Grand Prix
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Playoff bubble could change dramatically at Michigan on Monday
Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar points, results after Nashville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoGP of Great Britain - Race
Aleix Espargaro scores first 2023 MotoGP win in the British Grand Prix
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Playoff bubble could change dramatically at Michigan on Monday
Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar points, results after Nashville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni on Josh Sills: “We’re happy to have him back”

  
Published August 6, 2023 09:07 PM

Acquitted last week on charges of rape and kidnapping, offensive lineman Josh Sills is off the Commissioner-exempt list and back with the Eagles. On Sunday, coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that Sills has been welcomed back to the team.

“Obviously we never took the charge lightly, right?” Sirianni told reporters. “So, you’re completely aware of that and then he goes on the exempt list. We followed all the protocols there as far as just wanted to let the legal process play itself out. I think just at the end of the day, we let the legal process and the league’s decision to take him off the exempt list make our decision, right?”

It’s clear Sills has a spot on the team.

“My experience with Josh has been nothing but positive,” Sirianni said. “He’s been a great teammate and done his job and guys love him on this team. So, my experience with him has been great. We’re happy to have him back.”

Sirianni said the team is working through whether Sills will step right in to the starting right guard job.

“You have seen Cam [Jurgens] in there,” Sirianni said. “We haven’t really changed much right there, and Cam has been doing a nice job. I’m not saying Cam is the starter right yet, which will be your guys’ next question, but he’s done a nice job so far, and we’re pleased with where he is right now.”

Regardless, Sills is back. That’s possibly more than the Eagles ever expected.