Nick Sirianni on Josh Sills: “We’re happy to have him back”

Acquitted last week on charges of rape and kidnapping, offensive lineman Josh Sills is off the Commissioner-exempt list and back with the Eagles. On Sunday, coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that Sills has been welcomed back to the team.

“Obviously we never took the charge lightly, right?” Sirianni told reporters. “So, you’re completely aware of that and then he goes on the exempt list. We followed all the protocols there as far as just wanted to let the legal process play itself out. I think just at the end of the day, we let the legal process and the league’s decision to take him off the exempt list make our decision, right?”

It’s clear Sills has a spot on the team.

“My experience with Josh has been nothing but positive,” Sirianni said. “He’s been a great teammate and done his job and guys love him on this team. So, my experience with him has been great. We’re happy to have him back.”

Sirianni said the team is working through whether Sills will step right in to the starting right guard job.

“You have seen Cam [Jurgens] in there,” Sirianni said. “We haven’t really changed much right there, and Cam has been doing a nice job. I’m not saying Cam is the starter right yet, which will be your guys’ next question, but he’s done a nice job so far, and we’re pleased with where he is right now.”

Regardless, Sills is back. That’s possibly more than the Eagles ever expected.

