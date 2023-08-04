 Skip navigation
Eagles’ Josh Sills found not guilty of rape and kidnapping

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:20 PM

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills, who was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on February 1 after he was charged with rape and kidnapping, was found not guilty today.

After the verdict, Sills said, “I’ve done nothing wrong, and am glad that was proven today.”

Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, said Sills is expected to travel to Philadelphia and rejoin the Eagles within the next couple of days.

“He’ll be able to build his football career and grow as a person and be successful in all of the things that he chooses to do. It’s unfortunate he was accused of this. It cost him a Super Bowl appearance,” Connick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He will move on and live his life in a very honorable fashion.”

The charges stemmed from an accusation that Sills forcibly restrained and sexually assaulted a woman in December of 2019, when he was a college football player. Although the woman reported the incident to police the next day, it would be more than three years before he was criminally charged.

The Eagles signed Sills as an undrafted rookie last season and he played in one game.