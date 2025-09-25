Nico Collins: L’Jarius Sneed knows who I am

L’Jarius Sneed feigned not knowing who Nico Collins is on Wednesday.

A reporter asked the Titans cornerback how he felt going up against the Pro Bowl receiver for the first time in his career. Sneed responded, “Who?”

“Nico Collins,” the reporter said again.

Sneed smiled and repeated his rhetorical answer: “Who?”

Collins got a chuckle out of it, knowing full well Sneed knows who No. 12 in the Texans jersey is.

“He knows who I am,” Collins said Thursday, via Cole Thompson of USA Today. “That’s crazy.”

The exchange brought back memories of soft-spoken Texans receiver Andre Johnson getting into it with cocky Titans cornerback Courtland Finnegan back in the day. Their rivalry came to a head in 2010 when they got into a helmet-tossing brawl that led to ejections and fines.

Collins, like Johnson, isn’t a talker.

“I’m a dog, you know what I’m saying,” Collins said. “I’m just me. I don’t say much. I just play. You can talk all you want. I’m not hearing it. Just line that bleep up.”