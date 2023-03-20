 Skip navigation
O.J. Howard signs with Raiders

  
Published March 20, 2023 11:25 AM
nbc_pft_jacobsonwallertrade_230315
March 15, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how “year two of Patriot-way west” will unfold for the Raiders without Darren Waller, given Josh Jacobs has to shoulder responsibility and Jakobi Meyers also contributing.

The Monday visit between tight end O.J. Howard and the Raiders must have gone well.

Hours after it was reported Howard was visiting with Las Vegas, the tight end has signed with the club, the Raiders announced on Monday.

Howard is a candidate to replace Darren Waller as the team’s starting tight end. The Raiders traded Waller to the Giants last week.

The need for another tight end was even stronger with Raiders 2019 fourth-round pick Foster Moreau on the open market as a free agent.

Howard, a Buccaneers first-round pick back in 2017, has played 72 games with 56 starts in his career. He’s recorded 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Last season with Houston, Howard had 10 catches for 145 yards with two TDs.