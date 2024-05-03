 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

  
Published May 3, 2024 11:36 AM

Back at the league meeting in March, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Miami had made an offer to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. but noted “business takes time.”

There has now been enough of it for both sides to get something done.

Beckham has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million with the Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

Also per the report, Beckham could have made more money elsewhere but he preferred the fit with the Dolphins.

Beckham, 31, appeared in 14 games with six starts for Baltimore last season after missing all of 2022 due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season. Beckham then had four catches for 34 yards in two postseason games.

He’ll now have a chance to contribute alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami’s explosive offense with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Beckham has recorded 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards with 59 touchdowns in 110 games for the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.