Odell Beckham Jr. is reinstated after serving six-game PED suspension

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again free to sign with any team. As he previously had been for months.

His six-game PED suspension has ended. He has been reinstated. And Beckham is eligible to sign a contract for a roster spot or a position on a practice squad.

Now, the question is when and if the phone will ring.

The Dolphins waived Beckham last December. He cleared waivers and went unsigned for the rest of the season.

In August, a fake account tweeted that Beckham has retired. He made it clear that he has not. Beckham also has said that he had talked to quarterback Aaron Rodgers about joining the Steelers.

The Steelers, who reportedly tried to get Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline (he was sent to the Jaguars), could still use some help at the position. Other teams would benefit from another capable pass catcher during the stretch run.

The question is whether and to what extent Beckham has gas in the tank. Last year with the Dolphins, he had nine catches for 55 yards in nine games.

Beckham took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2014 with the Giants. He also has played for the Browns, Rams, and Ravens. A few other receivers taken that year (Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams) are still going.

Beckham, who is five days away from the 11th anniversary of his signature moment, first needs an opportunity to put his signature on his contract. He can now get one.