 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham Jr. is reinstated after serving six-game PED suspension

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:54 PM

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again free to sign with any team. As he previously had been for months.

His six-game PED suspension has ended. He has been reinstated. And Beckham is eligible to sign a contract for a roster spot or a position on a practice squad.

Now, the question is when and if the phone will ring.

The Dolphins waived Beckham last December. He cleared waivers and went unsigned for the rest of the season.

In August, a fake account tweeted that Beckham has retired. He made it clear that he has not. Beckham also has said that he had talked to quarterback Aaron Rodgers about joining the Steelers.

The Steelers, who reportedly tried to get Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline (he was sent to the Jaguars), could still use some help at the position. Other teams would benefit from another capable pass catcher during the stretch run.

The question is whether and to what extent Beckham has gas in the tank. Last year with the Dolphins, he had nine catches for 55 yards in nine games.

Beckham took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2014 with the Giants. He also has played for the Browns, Rams, and Ravens. A few other receivers taken that year (Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams) are still going.

Beckham, who is five days away from the 11th anniversary of his signature moment, first needs an opportunity to put his signature on his contract. He can now get one.