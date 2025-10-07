 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham Jr. says he will serve a six-game PED suspension

  
October 7, 2025

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Beckham made the revelation during an appearance on The Pivot. He said that he never knowingly consumed any banned substances, but that a test he took while with the Dolphins in 2024 showed an abnormal testosterone level.

A report in August said that Beckham was looking to play this season and that he had heard from teams, but his unavailability is unlikely to help him find a place to continue his career.

Beckham played nine games for the Dolphins last season and had nine catches for 55 yards. He had 35 catches for the Ravens in 2023 and did not play in 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL.