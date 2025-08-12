Odell Beckham says he’s “not done yet,” though he remains a free agent

Odell Beckham isn’t likely to play again. The reality is no one has come knocking since he became a free agent Dec. 14.

But the wide receiver insisted Tuesday he’s not retired.

Shortly after a fake account posted that Beckham had announced his retirement, the three-time Pro Bowler responded on social media.

“Not done yet. . . . thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day,” Beckham wrote.

He later followed with another post that made it clear he is not retired — at least not yet.

“No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off,” Beckham wrote. “That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.”

Beckham made only nine catches for 55 yards in nine games last season with the Dolphins.

In 23 games the past three seasons, Beckham has 44 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. His last 1,000-yard season was 2019, and his last Pro Bowl was 2016.