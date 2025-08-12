 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Other PFT Content

Odell Beckham says he’s “not done yet,” though he remains a free agent

  
Published August 12, 2025 05:02 PM

Odell Beckham isn’t likely to play again. The reality is no one has come knocking since he became a free agent Dec. 14.

But the wide receiver insisted Tuesday he’s not retired.

Shortly after a fake account posted that Beckham had announced his retirement, the three-time Pro Bowler responded on social media.

“Not done yet. . . . thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day,” Beckham wrote.

He later followed with another post that made it clear he is not retired — at least not yet.

“No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off,” Beckham wrote. “That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.”

Beckham made only nine catches for 55 yards in nine games last season with the Dolphins.

In 23 games the past three seasons, Beckham has 44 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. His last 1,000-yard season was 2019, and his last Pro Bowl was 2016.