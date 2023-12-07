Odell Beckham Jr. will be a Ravens captain in his reunion with Rams

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will face off against the Rams on Sunday for the first time since he tore his ACL while helping the team win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Beckham sat out all of last season before returning to action with the Ravens this year and head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that the wideout will be one of the team’s captains this week. Harbaugh said it reflects the “big road back” that Beckham had to take after the injury and Beckham took some time to reflect on his “special bond” with head coach Sean McVay and others on the Rams.

“McVay kind of was the person through the whole situation . . . brought me back to loving football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared,” Beckham said, via the team’s website. “It was one of the best things that’s happened in my life. There’s been other situations where I didn’t feel prepared the way that I felt prepared over there. The way they looked at film, dissected each play. I think McVay does an incredible job. We lost three games in a row and I watched him never waver. I’ve seen some coaches lose and you see a completely different person. He knows, for sure, I have nothing but the utmost love and respect for him.”

Beckham has 13 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns over the last four games, which is something Harbaugh said is a sign that he’s “coming into his own” heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Adding to those totals would help make him a winner in his reunion with the Rams.