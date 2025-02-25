 Skip navigation
Omar Khan on George Pickens: We want him to be great as a Steeler

  
Published February 25, 2025 12:38 PM

The end of the Steelers’ season didn’t provide much reason to think that they were prioritizing a contract extension for wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens shared his lack of optimism about the direction of the team’s offense while both head coach Mike Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II discussed the need for the wideout to grow up. While Pickens may need to mature, his production on the field has made him a key part of the team’s offense and General Manager Omar Khan suggested that the team is looking to sign Pickens long term during a Tuesday press conference at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I can tell you that he has a desire to be great,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “He has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here with respect to the contract. But you know, we won’t discuss that publicly, and usually those things are addressed at a later date.”

The Steelers still have to sort out who will be throwing their passes in 2025 and beyond, but it certainly sounds like the door is open for Pickens to be catching them for a few more years.