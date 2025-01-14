Mike Tomlin can’t say “definitively” if George Pickens was late to Christmas game

Wide receiver George Pickens was the subject of the final question at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s end of season press conference on Tuesday.

The question dealt with a report that Pickens arrived late to the team’s Christmas game against the Chiefs and Tomlin said that he couldn’t say “definitively” if that were the case.

“I really don’t know I have the answer to that, to be quite honest with you. I got a lot going on in pre-game,” Tomlin said.

That was not the only question regarding Pickens during the press conference. Pickens’s emotional outbursts have been an issue on and off the field during his first two years with the Steelers and he had more issues on that front this season. Tomlin said it is something that the team will continue to work on in 2025.

“There’s certainly, obviously, more room for growth there,” Tomlin said. “I think he covered some ground in 2024, but there’s certainly a heck of a lot more ground to be covered and we’ll see where it leads us.”

Pickens is eligible for an extension this offseason and he’s been the team’s most productive receiver despite the other issues, but Tomlin said that they “haven’t had any conversations” about any contractual matters at this time.