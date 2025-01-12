George Pickens isn’t optimistic about the Steelers’ offense

Quarterback Russell Wilson has said he wants to return to the Steelers in 2025. Receiver George Pickens might feel differently about himself.

He was asked during his post-game press conference whether he’s seen signs of growth in the Pittsburgh offense.

“Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth, for sure,” Pickens told reporters. “From past — first year I’ve been here, just way more growth, for sure.”

Does that make him optimistic going forward?

“Uh, nah,” Pickens said.

It was a stunning remark. So stunning, apparently, that he wasn’t asked whether this means he’d like to go elsewhere. Or even why he feels that way.

Pickens finished the 2024 regular-season with 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns, down from his 2023 numbers of 63 for 1,140 yards and five scores. He had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss at Baltimore.

He’s under contract through 2025, at a base salary of $1.625 million. If he stays, he’ll surely want a new deal. The first question is whether he wants that new deal from a new team.

Based on the way he crashed the post-game interviews of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on Christmas Day, maybe he does.