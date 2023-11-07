On Our Way Home will take me back home again, next month

In August, I did a one-stop tour for Father of Mine. Next month, I’ll do at least a one-stop tour for On Our Way Home.

And I’ll be going back home again to Wheeling, West Virginia for a one-hour program at the Ohio County Public Library. I’ll talk about the Christmas book and whatever else I think of.

It’s scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET. I’ll bring some copies with me if you don’t have one. Or if you show up with one you’ve already bought, I’ll sign it.

It’s doing well so far. Which means it’s costing me money. For the first $10,000 in proceeds I receive, I’m turning it all over to the Humane Society of Harrison County, West Virginia and separately paying the taxes on it. After $10,000, the after-tax net goes to the Humane Society, a local no-kill shelter that provides care and feeding for rescued dogs and cats that are looking for a good home.

The ebook is only $3.99. The paperback is only $9.99. In one fell swoop, you can support a good cause and grab some quick and easy (and cheap) Christmas gifts.

Plus, and I say this fully acknowledging my own bias in the matter, the book is very good. It moves quickly, and it’s a unique story that carries important messages about family, redemption, and reconciliation.

Reconcile yourself to buying a copy or two or 20. You’ll be supporting a good cause, and (if you read it) you’ll have an enjoyable experience with a memorable ending and, quite possibly, a single tear spilling over your lower eyelid and rolling down your cheek until you wipe it away with the back of your hand and say, “That’s the best $9.99 I’ve spent since that Magic 8 Ball.”

So should you order On Our Way Home right now? All signs point to yes.