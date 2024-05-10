 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oregon coach Dan Lanning blasts “misinformation” about Broncos rookie Troy Franklin

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:51 AM

In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin. His college coach is not happy that he fell that far.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that “misinformation” spread about Franklin may have hurt his draft stock.

I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football,’’ Lanning said of Franklin. “I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.”

The Broncos traded up to the 102nd overall pick to get Franklin early in the fourth round, and Lanning thinks they made a smart move.

“The Broncos got a steal there,’’ Lanning said. “That’s a great pick for them. . . . He’s going to run his routes hard every single rep regardless of whether the ball is thrown to him or away from him. He’s going to block. He’s got all the traits you want on the football field. He’s a great teammate.”

Lanning did not say who was spreading the “misinformation” about Franklin, but there are often efforts to undermine certain players’ draft stock in the weeks leading up to the draft. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard also blasted those efforts after the draft, calling it “bullshit” that wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was labeled as having a bad attitude and a poor work ethic. The scrutiny surrounding draft prospects sometimes results in false information being spread, an unfortunate reality of the NFL draft.