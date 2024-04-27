 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Ballard: Negative reports about Adonai Mitchell were BS

  
Published April 27, 2024 07:01 AM

The Colts were able to draft wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick on Friday night, which was later than Mitchell would have liked to come off the board after a productive season at Texas.

One of the reasons why 10 receivers may have been taken before Mitchell was the release of negative reports about Mitchell’s preparation and attitude that were attributed to anonymous scouts as part of the annual pre-draft flood of information. After Colts General Manager Chris Ballard ended Mitchell’s wait to enter the NFL, he delivered an impassioned rebuke of those reports.

“I read some of the bullshit that was said,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Excuse my language. Our typical league — unnamed sources, bad interviews. That’s such bullshit, I mean, it fucking is. It’s bullshit. Put your name on it. I’m tired of it. We tear these young men down. These are 21-, 22-year old young men. And can people out there tell me they’re perfect in their lives? It’s crazy. It’s crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, it’s bullshit.”

Ballard conceded that “a little adversity, a little humbleness” might be a good thing for Mitchell and other young players because of how much they get built up through NIL and other things at the collegiate level, but expressed confidence that Mitchell would respond well to those things as a pro.