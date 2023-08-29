Oshane Ximines among Giants cuts

The Giants added edge rusher Boogie Basham in a trade with the Bills on Tuesday and another edge rusher will be departing as Basham joins the team.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants are releasing Oshane Ximines as they make their way to the 53-player limit.

Ximines was a third-round pick in 2019 and he re-signed with the team in May. He had 4.5 sacks during his rookie season with the team, but played just four games in 2020 because of a shoulder injury and picked up 37 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the last two seasons.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, and Jihad Ward are likely to join Basham on the edge of the Giants defense.