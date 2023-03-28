 Skip navigation
Owners approve proposal allowing players to wear No. 0

  
Published March 28, 2023 10:36 AM
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_230328
March 28, 2023 09:08 AM
From Brian Daboll looking like bouncer at Irish or English pub to Kyle Shanahan appearing confused, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their favorite takeaways from the annual NFL coaches photo.

A new number is coming soon for each team in the league.

NFL owners approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Kickers and punters may also now wear any numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

The proposal was submitted by Philadelphia.

So, most players now have another choice when deciding what number to wear. It’s the second time in the last three years that owners have approved a new number rule, as they expanded the use of single-digit numerals in 2021.