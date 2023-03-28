Owners approve proposal allowing players to wear No. 0
Published March 28, 2023 10:36 AM
A new number is coming soon for each team in the league.
NFL owners approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Kickers and punters may also now wear any numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.
The proposal was submitted by Philadelphia.
So, most players now have another choice when deciding what number to wear. It’s the second time in the last three years that owners have approved a new number rule, as they expanded the use of single-digit numerals in 2021.