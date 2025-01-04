Packers CB Jaire Alexander headed to injured reserve

A report last week indicated Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was done for the season unless the team makes it to the Super Bowl. So, as expected, the Packers are placing Alexander on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Alexander will miss at least the next four games, so if the Packers don’t reach the Super Bowl, it’s possible he has played his final game for Green Bay.

Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery on his posterior cruciate ligament earlier this week to alleviate the pain and swelling in his right knee.

He has missed seven of the past eights games, and he played only briefly in Week 11, seeing 10 snaps. Alexander has missed 19 of the Packers’ past 33 games and 32 of the past 67.

He has no guaranteed money left on a deal that has Alexander set to have a $25.376 million cap hit next season.