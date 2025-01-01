 Skip navigation
Report: Jaire Alexander underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week

  
Published January 1, 2025 03:16 PM

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday that cornerback Jaire Alexander likely is done for the season with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to alleviate the pain and swelling. Alexander will return only if the Packers reach the Super Bowl.

The Packers likely place Alexander on injured reserve this week.

He has missed seven of the past eights games, and he played only briefly in Week 11, seeing 10 snaps.

Alexander has missed 19 of the Packers’ past 33 games and 32 of the past 67.

He has no guaranteed money left on a deal that has Alexander set to have a $25.376 million cap hit next season.