Jaire Alexander has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He intends to be even better in 2024, by making it less about him and more about the team.

“Just going into Year 7, at this point, I’m trying not to make it as much about myself and just do what’s best for the team,” Alexander told reporters on Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Alexander continues to be talkative and boastful.

“The best cornerback in the league has entered the chat,” Alexander said as he approached reporters for his media availability, via Demovsky.

Player and team are trying to move past last season, which included Alexander making himself a captain for a late-season game in Charlotte and nearly bungling the coin toss. He was suspended for one game by coach Matt LaFleur. Now, LaFleur is singing Alexander’s praises.

“Ja’s been outstanding,” LaFleur said Wednesday, per Demovsky. “He’s been here every day, shows up, great attitude, eager to learn, is out there competing with the guys, talking trash, which I love because I love just amping up that level of competition in a fun way. He’s never demeaning. I think he’s been a great teammate and been a great leader for us.”

Alexander is participating in the offseason program — and earning his workout bonus of $700,000. That’s something he didn’t do in 2023.

“I think the biggest thing is just understanding that although I am on an island all the time and all day, it’s the culmination of everybody being around and the culmination of the chemistry that we’re building now that’s going to matter later on in the season,” Alexander said. “You’ll see it.”

The Packers hope to see it. It’s a privilege for which the organization, like Creed getting caught going No. 2 in the Dunder Mifflin women’s room, have paid dearly.