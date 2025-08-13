Packers claim WR Kawaan Baker off waivers

The Packers claimed wide receiver Kawaan Baker off waivers Wednesday, the team announced.

The Raiders cut him Tuesday, a week after signing him.

Baker a first-year player, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2021out of the University of South Alabama. He spent most of his rookie season on the Saints’ practice squad but appeared in two games and recorded a tackle on special teams.

In 2022, the Saints cut Baker, who spent time on the practice squads of the Packers and Eagles before finishing the season on the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2023, he spent the offseason with New Orleans but was cut following training camp.

Baker was with the Patriots for the 2024 offseason and training camp.

Baker is a UFL product, playing for the San Antonio Brahmas in the spring.

The Packers are banged up at the position and needed depth to get through training camp.