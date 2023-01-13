Packers expect Aaron Jones to return in 2023

Packers running back Aaron Jones is currently slated to have a salary cap hit of more than $20 million in 2023, making him by far the league’s most expensive player at his position next season. But that doesn’t mean he’s on the way out.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said today that there’s no doubt in his mind that Jones will remain on the roster.

“Certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst also noted, however, that the Packers have several contracts they may restructure this offseason. Jones’ contract would seem almost certain to be one of them. Jones has a $7.4 million roster bonus due in March and a base salary of $8.1 million, and converting some of that into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the length of his deal would be one way to get some salary cap relief.

But whatever they need to do, Gutekunst sounds like he’s ready to do it.