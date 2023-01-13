 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Packers expect Aaron Jones to return in 2023

  
Published January 13, 2023 11:24 AM
Packers running back Aaron Jones is currently slated to have a salary cap hit of more than $20 million in 2023, making him by far the league’s most expensive player at his position next season. But that doesn’t mean he’s on the way out.

Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said today that there’s no doubt in his mind that Jones will remain on the roster.

“Certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst also noted, however, that the Packers have several contracts they may restructure this offseason. Jones’ contract would seem almost certain to be one of them. Jones has a $7.4 million roster bonus due in March and a base salary of $8.1 million, and converting some of that into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the length of his deal would be one way to get some salary cap relief.

But whatever they need to do, Gutekunst sounds like he’s ready to do it.