Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on tush push: “We’re not very successful against it”

The Packers have introduced a proposal to outlaw the tush push, and Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst said today that he doesn’t know much about it — but does know the Packers’ defense struggles to stop it.

Asked about it today at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gutekunst indicated that it’s too early to say exactly what the arguments will be for or against banning the play. But Gutekunst acknowledged that the Eagles have done it well against the Packers.

“We’re not very successful against it, I know that, but to be honest with you I haven’t put much thought into it,” Gutekunst said. “It’s been around for a while, we’ve used it in different fashions with our tight end, so again, I think there will be a lot of discussions about it. I’ve got to look at some of the information as far as injury rates, things like that, to see. But we’ll see.”

Gutekunst said he knew the Packers made the proposal to ban the tush push but hasn’t spent much time on it himself.

“I’m aware of it, we really haven’t had many discussions about it. I’m sure we will over the next few weeks heading into the owners’ meetings. I’m aware that we did but we really haven’t had many discussions about it,” Gutekunst said.

Plenty of teams have expressed interest in banning the play — a play the Eagles do very well, and other teams struggle to stop. It will take at least 24 teams wanting to ban it for the proposal to pass.