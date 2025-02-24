 Skip navigation
Report: Packers made proposal to ban tush push

  
Published February 24, 2025 02:51 PM

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on Monday that a team has proposed banning the tush push, but did not identify which club wants to see the play out of the game.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that it is the Packers. That’s not a huge surprise given past comments by their retiring team president Mark Murphy.

Murphy wrote in his monthly column for the team’s website that he is not a fan of the play that the Eagles have used as a reliable way to pick up short yardage for the last few seasons. He wrote that he was in favor of a rule prohibiting “pushing or aiding the runner” on a quarterback sneak in the manner that the Eagles have done with two players lined up behind Jalen Hurts at the snap.

Any rule change would require the approval of 24 teams and it’s not clear that kind of support exists for a change to the mechanics of this play. It’s also not clear that it will come to a vote at league meetings next month as many proposed changes are rescinded before getting to that point.