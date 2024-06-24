Packers name Ed Policy next team chairman, president and CEO

The Packers have found a successor to Mark Murphy.

Green Bay announced on Monday that Ed Policy will be the team’s next chairman, president, and CEO.

Murphy is set to retire from the role in July 2025.

“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” Murphy said in a statement released by the team. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected — both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization.

“In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players, and fans.

“Thank you to the search committee for their thorough work in this process. I’m excited about this coming season and the future of the Packers.”

Policy, 53, started working for the Packers in 2012 as vice president and general counsel. He was promoted to chief operating officer and general counsel in 2018.

Policy will continue in his role as COO through the transition period as he works with Murphy for the next year.

“I am incredibly honored, excited, and grateful to the search committee, the Board, the shareholders, and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Policy said in a statement. “I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.

“This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it.

“We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.”

Green Bay’s announcement noted that the team’s search committee went through a list of over 90 prospects, applicants, and referrals from several industries. Virtual and in-person interviews in June then led the search committee to recommend Policy.