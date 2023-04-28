 Skip navigation
Packers select Jayden Reed at No. 50

  
Published April 28, 2023 04:33 PM
nbc_pft_lukasvanness_230428
April 28, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Lukas Van Ness will strengthen the Packers' defensive attitude.

The Packers have brought in a second weapon for new starting quarterback Jordan Love in the second round of this year’s draft.

With the 50th overall pick, Green Bay has selected Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed led Michigan State in receiving for the 2021 season, recording 69 catches for 1,026 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also excelled as a punt returner, taking back an 88-yard and 52-yard touchdown that year.

In 2022, Reed caught 55 passes for 636 yards with five touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Reed transferred to Michigan State after spending one season at Western Michigan in 2018.

The Packers also selected tight end Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State with the No. 42 overall pick earlier in the night.