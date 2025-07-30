Packers sign LB Jared Bartlett, release S Kahzir Brown.

The Packers have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Green Bay announced the club has signed linebacker Jared Bartlett and released safety Kahzir Brown.

Bartlett just entered the league in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati. He transferred there in 2024 after previously playing his college ball at West Virginia.

He spent some time with the Jets this offseason.

Brown had joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of FAU.