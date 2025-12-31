Packers to sign Desmond Ridder to practice squad

Desmond Ridder could close out the regular season in a Packers uniform.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing Ridder to their practice squad on Wednesday. Ridder joins the team as they head into a Week 18 game against the Vikings that will have no bearing on their playoff seed as they are locked into the No. 7 spot in the NFC.

Jordan Love did not play in Week 17 because of a concussion and Malik Willis has been dealing with a right shoulder injury, which left Clayton Tune as the only healthy quarterback in the organization. If the Packers decline to play Love and Willis, both Tune and Ridder would come up from the practice squad.

Ridder has spent time on the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad this season, but has not appeared in any games. He made one start for the Raiders last season and 17 starts for the Falcons in his first two NFL seasons.