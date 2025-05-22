 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers will hold joint practices with Colts, Seahawks

  
Published May 22, 2025 04:00 AM

The Packers will hold joint practices with the Colts and the Seahawks this summer, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The joint practices will come before Green Bay plays those teams in the preseason. The Packers play the Colts in Indianapolis on Aug. 16 and host the Seahawks on Aug. 23.

Matt LaFleur has had joint practices with at least one other team in every non-COVID preseason.

The Packers had joint practices with the Texans in 2019, the Jets in 2021, the Saints in 2022, the Patriots and Bengals in 2023 and the Broncos and Ravens in 2024.

“I love the exposure to new systems, new challenges,” LaFleur said last year, via Zach Kruse of USA Today. “It allows you to play your starters a little bit longer in a more controlled setting. . . . You get a lot of great work.”