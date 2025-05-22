Packers will hold joint practices with Colts, Seahawks

The Packers will hold joint practices with the Colts and the Seahawks this summer, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The joint practices will come before Green Bay plays those teams in the preseason. The Packers play the Colts in Indianapolis on Aug. 16 and host the Seahawks on Aug. 23.

Matt LaFleur has had joint practices with at least one other team in every non-COVID preseason.

The Packers had joint practices with the Texans in 2019, the Jets in 2021, the Saints in 2022, the Patriots and Bengals in 2023 and the Broncos and Ravens in 2024.

“I love the exposure to new systems, new challenges,” LaFleur said last year, via Zach Kruse of USA Today. “It allows you to play your starters a little bit longer in a more controlled setting. . . . You get a lot of great work.”