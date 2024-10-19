Panthers activate CB Dane Jackson, sign DL T.J. Smith to active roster

Cornerback Dane Jackson is set to make his Panthers debut.

Jackson was activated from injured reserve as part of a series of moves the Panthers announced on Saturday afternoon. Jackson, who signed with the team as a free agent, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury he suffered over the summer.

The Panthers also signed defensive tackle T.J. Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Smith has played in seven games over the course of his career.

Cornerback Troy Hill was released and center Andrew Raym was waived to make room for the two new members of the 53-man roster.

The Panthers elevated edge rusher Shaq Lawson and linebacker Shaq Quarterman from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves. They’ll revert back after Sunday’s game against the Commanders.