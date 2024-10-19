 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers activate CB Dane Jackson, sign DL T.J. Smith to active roster

  
Published October 19, 2024 02:17 PM

Cornerback Dane Jackson is set to make his Panthers debut.

Jackson was activated from injured reserve as part of a series of moves the Panthers announced on Saturday afternoon. Jackson, who signed with the team as a free agent, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury he suffered over the summer.

The Panthers also signed defensive tackle T.J. Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Smith has played in seven games over the course of his career.

Cornerback Troy Hill was released and center Andrew Raym was waived to make room for the two new members of the 53-man roster.

The Panthers elevated edge rusher Shaq Lawson and linebacker Shaq Quarterman from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves. They’ll revert back after Sunday’s game against the Commanders.