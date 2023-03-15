 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams

  
Published March 15, 2023 04:13 PM
nbc_pft_andydalton_20230315
March 15, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why Andy Dalton's reported two-year deal with the Panthers is an ideal situation for both parties and how it'll give Carolina flexibility after the NFL draft.

The Panthers agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle DeShawn Williams on Wednesday night, the team announced.

Williams, 30, started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he’s following new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers from Denver.

Williams, former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and holdover Derrick Brown will help in the Panthers’ transition to a 3-4 base defense.

Williams is returning home, having grown up in Central, South Carolina, before playing collegiately at Clemson.

He has spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.

In his career, Williams has 34 starts in 50 games, with an interception and 4.5 sacks.