Panthers GM Dan Morgan: If Andy Dalton trade possibility came up, we’d let him explore it

If another team wants to make a bid to acquire quarterback Andy Dalton in a trade with the Panthers, it sounds like General Manager Dan Morgan will be amenable to working with them.

A report this week indicated that teams have reached out about a deal for the veteran backup and Morgan said at a press conference on Tuesday that the team was looking to add a younger option behind Bryce Young on the depth chart. During a Thursday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Morgan did not confirm receiving overtures from other clubs but he said he’d be open to them and to letting Dalton have a say in what he wants to do in 2026.

“There’s a potential that somebody may want him,” Morgan said. “Andy’s a really good player, and he’s a great guy, great culture fit for us. I haven’t talked to any teams about a trade, but I think if the possibility did come up then I would talk to Andy, give him that option and let him explore a trade. I do think we want to get a little younger and a little more athletic at that backup quarterback spot.”

A Dalton trade likely wouldn’t bring a lot back to the Panthers in return, but he is guaranteed $2 million this season and Morgan’s plan to look for other options means that there might not be a place for him in Carolina for the 2026 season. Depending on who is showing interest, that could make a trade an appealing option for all involved.