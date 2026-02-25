 Skip navigation
Report: Panthers have received trade interest for Andy Dalton

  
Published February 25, 2026 03:20 PM

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan made clear at his media availability on Tuesday that Andy Dalton will have to compete for his backup quarterback job. The 38-year-old, though, might not even make it out of the offseason program with the Panthers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers have received calls about a potential trade for the veteran quarterback.

Dalton has spent the past three seasons in Carolina, making seven starts. He has 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Panthers are seeking a younger quarterback to develop behind Bryce Young.

“Andy knows he’s going to have to compete,” Morgan said. “We are going to try to bring somebody in here. I don’t know who that is, whether through free agency or the draft or both, you never know. So I’m in constant communication with Andy. We’ve talked multiple times, and he’s aware of the plan, and we’ll see what happens.

“I think it’s really up to Andy, in terms of Andy competing. Andy’s not afraid of competition, so we’ll see what happens in free agency; we’ll see what happens in the draft; and then we’ll see how it plays out.”

Dalton has started 169 games in his career, but he has not been a full-time starter since 2022 with the Saints, when he started 14 games. He has made a living as a backup quarterback since leaving the Bengals after the 2019 season.