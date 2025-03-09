 Skip navigation
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL

Panthers re-sign TE Tommy Tremble

  
Published March 8, 2025 08:10 PM

Tight end Tommy Tremble is returning to the Panthers.

The team announced he has agreed to a two-year deal, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s a max deal of $16 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Tremble, 24, was a third-round pick in 2021, and he has played 2,104 offensive snaps and 681 on special teams in 61 games. He has made 34 career starts.

Tremble made 23 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns last year, and has 85 catches for 782 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

The Panthers also have agreed to terms with center Austin Corbett ahead of free agency.