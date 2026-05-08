Panthers restructure Jaycee Horn’s contract

The Panthers restructured the contract of cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the restructure will create $13.1 million in cap space for the Panthers to sign their rookie class.

The Panthers converted $16.4 million of Horn’s salary into a signing bonus and added a void year to his deal.

Horn, 26, signed a four-year, $100 million extension before the 2025 season.

He appeared in 16 games and totaled 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2025.