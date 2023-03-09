 Skip navigation
Panthers restructure Xavier Woods’ contract

  
Published March 9, 2023 12:09 PM
The Panthers continued restructuring contracts to create cap space on Thursday.

The team announced that they have reworked safety Xavier Woods’ deal ahead of the start of the new league year next week. Woods was set to have a salary of $3.265 million and a $1 million roster bonus, so a standard conversion of money into a signing bonus would create around $1.6 million in cap space for Carolina.

Woods signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last year. He had 86 tackles and two fumble recoveries while starting 15 games.

The Panthers have also restructured the deals of offensive linemen Taylor Moten and Austin Corbett since the start of the offseason.