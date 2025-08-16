Panthers rookie Nic Scourton had a collapsed lung, return is week-to-week

When Panthers rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton left a joint practice with the Texans this week, heat-related symptoms were given as the reason for his exit.

Scourton did display those symptoms, but his actual issue turned out to be different. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said after Saturday’s game that Scourton was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Scourton returned to Carolina by car because of potential complications related to flying after having a collapsed lung. Canales said he’s week-to-week to return to action.

The Panthers selected Scourton in the second round this April. He is listed behind D.J. Wonnum on the Panthers’ depth chart.