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Panthers to sign QB Haynes King as an undrafted free agent

  
Published April 25, 2026 08:02 PM

The Panthers are adding an undrafted quarterback to their roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. King will reportedly receive $250,000 in guaranteed money as part of the deal.

King, who visited the Panthers during the pre-draft process, was a three-year starter at Georgia Tech after transferring from Texas A&M. He was 252-of-361 for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also ran 185 times for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Panthers signed Kenny Pickett and Will Grier as free agents to back up earlier this offseason. They also traded last year’s backup Andy Dalton to the Eagles.