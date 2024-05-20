 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Paris Johnson moves to left tackle for Cardinals

  
Published May 20, 2024 01:53 PM

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed the team’s plans for their starting offensive tackles on Monday.

Paris Johnson played right tackle after joining the team as a first-round pick last year, but he will be on the move after the team signed Jonah Williams and released D.J. Humphries this offseason.

“Jonah’s gonna go right, Paris is gonna go left. We’ll see how that looks,” Gannon said at a press conference.

Gannon said he thinks the alignment is going to be good for the team, but added that he reserves the right to change his mind. Williams played both tackle spots over the course of his time with the Bengals while Johnson played left tackle at Ohio State.