Patrick Mahomes’ 250th career TD pass helps Chiefs to 20-10 halftime lead

The Ravens won’t have to worry about holding onto a second half lead this week.

Baltimore drove for a touchdown to open Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium with a 7-0 lead, but the Chiefs took control of things for most of the rest of the half. The result is a 20-10 lead in the matchup of 1-2 teams.

A pair of Harrison Butker field goals opened the scoring for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a short touchdown pass with four minutes to play in the half. The Ravens drove the ball near midfield, but Lamar Jackson fired an incompletion under pressure on fourth down and Mahomes hooked up with running back Isiah Pacheco for another score with 1:41 left to play.

The touchdown pass was the 250th of Mahomes’ career. He’s the youngest player to hit that milestone.

Jackson also threw his first interception of the season and lost a fumble on the team’s final possession before the break. The Chiefs used that turnover to tack on another Butker field goal attempt, but the kicker missed the 56-yard chance to stretch the lead to 16 points. The Ravens used the good field position to drive for a field goal attempt of their own and Tyler Loop made his try.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s return has helped spark the Chiefs offense. He had a 37-yard catch and a 35-yard run in the first half. Mahomes tried a couple of other deep shots to the second-year player that fell incomplete, but the potential for those big plays was something the Chiefs have been missing during his absence.

The Ravens came into Sunday missing several players due to injury and the list grew in the first half. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left with the ankle injury that was bothering him all week, cornerback Marlon Humphrey hurt his calf, and linebacker Roquan Smith hurt his hamstring. All three are called questionable and the team’s chances of winning will be doubtful if they can’t figure out a quick way to turn the tide back their way.