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Patrick Mahomes is back playing golf

  
Published May 15, 2026 04:30 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is “making progress” in his rehab from major knee surgery, coach Andy Reid said Thursday. Reid, though, made it clear that it’s still uncertain whether Mahomes will receive clearance to return for the season opener.

But Mahomes is back playing golf, and his left knee looked good on the social media video he posted of a tee shot during his 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic on Friday.

That’s a good sign as he continues to work his way back.

Mahomes underwent surgery on Dec. 15, a day after he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee.

The NFL scheduled the Chiefs in primetime windows despite the lack of a timetable for Mahomes’ return.

“The Chiefs are an incredible story,” NFL executive Hans Schroeder said Friday, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “They’re one of the most popular teams in the league right now. They’ve been on an incredibly successful run for a number of years now, and have built a hugely popular fan base. We went into the year planning to play the Chiefs in the same number of windows. We didn’t know anything more than you did, but we’re certainly hoping Patrick would be back Week 1. . . . We felt really good about it and certainly feel better after seeing Andy’s comments this morning with how Patrick’s rehab’s going.”