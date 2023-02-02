 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: I feel like I’m in a good spot

  
Published February 2, 2023 10:38 AM
nbc_pft_sblviidraft_230202
February 2, 2023 09:08 AM
From the matchups between the Chiefs' offensive line and Eagles' defensive line to Patrick Mahomes being "can't-miss TV," Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal what they're most pumped about for Super Bowl LVII.

After he played through his high-ankle sprain in last week’s AFC Championship Game, there’s no doubt quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through it again for Super Bowl LVII.

But the injury is likely to affect him in some way.

Like last week, Mahomes was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report. He said in his Thursday press conference that he came out of last week’s game just fine.

“I just was generally sore,” Mahomes said. “It was a physical game. I mean, my whole body was a little sore. I don’t think I had any step backwards or anything like that, no re-aggravation of the ankle. Just the general, little bit of pain I had playing.

“But other than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot .”

Mahomes finished last week’s game 29-of-43 passing for 326 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a lost fumble. He ran only three times for 8 yards, one of which was the 5-yard run at the end of the game.