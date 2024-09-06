 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes sets all-time franchise passing record, Chiefs lead 13-7

  
Published September 5, 2024 09:48 PM

The Chiefs have expanded their lead and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a franchise record.

On Kansas City’s latest possession, Mahomes passed Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most passing yards in franchise history.

Dawson’s previous mark was 28,507.

So far on Thursday, Mahomes is 9-of-13 for 117 yards — giving him 28,541 and counting.

Mahomes is the only active quarterback to hold his current team’s all-time passing record.

The Chiefs lead the Ravens 13-7 with 5:44 in the second quarter, but they could be up by more.

Baltimore has halted the last two Kansas City possessions the red zone. After Chris Jones forced a strip-sack that the Chiefs recovered, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a pass broken up, inducing the club to settle for a 32-yard field goal.

Then Kansas City settled for a 31-yard field goal when Mahomes couldn’t connect with rookie Xavier Worthy in the end zone.